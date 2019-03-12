Centamin (CELTF) & Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centamin and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Lomiko Metals does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin 23.81% 10.36% 9.91% Lomiko Metals N/A -74.22% -73.36%

Volatility and Risk

Centamin has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centamin and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $675.51 million 2.12 $222.03 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$4.24 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

Centamin beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

