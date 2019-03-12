Celsion (CLSN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
CLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Celsion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)
Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.
