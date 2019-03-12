Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

CLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Celsion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Celsion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Celsion (CLSN) Stock Price Up 1.2%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/celsion-clsn-stock-price-up-1-2.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsion by 72.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Celsion by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsion by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.