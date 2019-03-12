CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. CDK Global accounts for approximately 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 30,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 55,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In other news, insider Neil Packham bought 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,082.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

