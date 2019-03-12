CBTX Inc (CBTX) Position Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter worth $228,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBTX during the third quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The company has a market capitalization of $880.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CBTX Inc has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

