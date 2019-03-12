CBRE Group (CBRE) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.