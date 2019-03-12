Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Cboe Global Markets worth $98,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,173.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $470,000. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 307,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $124.56.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

