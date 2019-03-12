Casa Systems (CASA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

CASA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 225,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 24.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.