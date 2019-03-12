carVertical Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $9,663.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00390859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.01680585 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00226607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005027 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025839 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,910,694,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,842,737 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

