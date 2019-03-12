Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRZO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of CRZO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 203,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,495. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $952.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $301,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,417,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

