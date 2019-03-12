CarMax, Inc (KMX) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,962,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $123,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wedbush downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

