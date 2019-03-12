CareDx (CDNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.95

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 27836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 28,122 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $714,298.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $3,947,664. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after buying an additional 162,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after buying an additional 405,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CareDx by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CareDx by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,493,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CareDx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,243,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

