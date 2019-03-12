Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,469,000 after purchasing an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,469,000 after purchasing an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,873,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,131,000 after buying an additional 465,828 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,750,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,227,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,714,000 after buying an additional 650,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

NYSE:COF opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $294,489.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

