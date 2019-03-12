Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/cannae-cnne-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.