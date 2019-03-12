Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,297 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,926 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.72. 71,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $244.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $280,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/camden-property-trust-cpt-stake-decreased-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.