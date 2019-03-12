California Resources Corp (CRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

NYSE:CRC opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $948.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 4.75.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.50. California Resources had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

