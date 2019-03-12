Cairn Energy (CNE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.98% from the company’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.78 ($3.12).

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 167.70 ($2.19). 4,863,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.40 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $975.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.15.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

