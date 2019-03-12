Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Receives $28.26 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.26.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,588,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,071,688,000 after buying an additional 6,064,016 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,903,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $755,173,000 after buying an additional 820,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,440,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $280,169,000 after buying an additional 1,472,233 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,743,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,379,000 after buying an additional 1,706,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.