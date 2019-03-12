Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of BMTC stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. 25,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,374. The company has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.72. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $179,134.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,691,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 209,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

