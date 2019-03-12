Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Holdings Lifted by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.23% of Brown & Brown worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,498,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,411. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $310,503.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

