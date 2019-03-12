Brokers Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Friday, March 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$3.97 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

