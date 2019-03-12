Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Target Price at $257.33

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp set a $210.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,134 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $512,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 151.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,090. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.62. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.94%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.48%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

