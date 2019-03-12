Brokerages Set Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) PT at $38.53

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NBL opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

