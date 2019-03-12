Brokerages Set Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Target Price at $193.53

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.62. 709,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,527. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

