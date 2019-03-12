Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $51.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.65 million and the lowest is $42.58 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $36.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $236.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.01 million to $244.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.24 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $334.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $158,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 235,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

