Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $768.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $763.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $714.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

