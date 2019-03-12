Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.43 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 23,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $80,581.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 746,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.49. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 14.60 and a current ratio of 14.60.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

