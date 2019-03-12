Brokerages Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. Nomura dropped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 1,506,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,946. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 23,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $557,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,338,091.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

