Brokerages Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $123.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.19 million to $125.70 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $109.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $480.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.06 million to $485.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.74 million, with estimates ranging from $480.52 million to $515.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 593,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,106,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.36.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

