Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.62. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,172. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

