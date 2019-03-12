Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.62. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,172. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply