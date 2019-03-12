Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $600.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.70 million and the highest is $609.10 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $493.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,099.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,548.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,422.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $6,712,810. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $146.31.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

