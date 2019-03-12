Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,816 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

