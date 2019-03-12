Broadcom (AVGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom stock opened at $269.06 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $286.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.42.

In related news, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total value of $521,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,723 shares of company stock worth $20,347,374. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

