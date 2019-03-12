Brenntag (BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.02 ($61.65).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €45.38 ($52.77) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

