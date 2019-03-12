Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP Edward F. Mackey Sells 35,906 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,426,186.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,397.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. 3,469,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

