Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $44,944.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bolivarcoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 13,036,487 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bolivarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bolivarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.