Bodhi (BOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Bodhi has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Cobinhood, LBank and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00386152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.01682627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00226954 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005055 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025877 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Coinrail, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

