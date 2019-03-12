Blockpool (BPL) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Blockpool has a total market cap of $168,734.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS. During the last seven days, Blockpool has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpool alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00093226 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00002376 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blockpool Coin Profile

Blockpool (CRYPTO:BPL) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. The official message board for Blockpool is www.medium.com/blockpool . The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockpool’s official website is www.blockpool.io . Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpool

Blockpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.