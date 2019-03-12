Blockpass 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,887.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $380,727.00 and $10,887.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00374510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.01673390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00220996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004790 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,039,751 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

