Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 2,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,161. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

In other news, insider Robert Zable purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $49,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund

