Blackbird Energy (BBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Blackbird Energy Inc (CVE:BBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 480800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Blackbird Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Blackbird Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its principal property is the Pipestone/Elmworth Montney project that consists of 133 gross sections covering an area of 85,120 gross acres located near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

