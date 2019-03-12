Bitgem (BTG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the dollar. Bitgem has a total market capitalization of $171,192.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgem coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.01367940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00324982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00142070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017079 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00026796 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold . The official website for Bitgem is www.bitgem.pw

Bitgem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

