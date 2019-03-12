Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00003514 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.53 million and $63,597.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

