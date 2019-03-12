Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $427.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.28.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $311.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

