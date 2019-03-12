Biogen (BIIB) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Biogen from $392.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.28.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $311.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Biogen has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

