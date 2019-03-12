Biglari (BH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $135.08 on Friday. Biglari has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $443.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other Biglari news, Chairman Sardar Biglari acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $555.67 per share, with a total value of $750,154.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.80% of the company’s stock.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining.
