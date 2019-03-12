Biglari (BH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $135.08 on Friday. Biglari has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $443.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Biglari news, Chairman Sardar Biglari acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $555.67 per share, with a total value of $750,154.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biglari by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining.

