BidaskClub Upgrades VEON (VEON) to “Hold”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.