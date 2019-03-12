BidaskClub Downgrades PetIQ (PETQ) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $159,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,734. 45.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PetIQ by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PetIQ by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

