BidaskClub Downgrades BGC Partners (BGCP) to Strong Sell

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,249,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,180,000 after buying an additional 3,742,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,261,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 506,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

