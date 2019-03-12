BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $178.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $849.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/bhk-investment-advisors-llc-grows-stake-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.