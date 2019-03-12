BetaCoin (BET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $234.00

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. BetaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $234.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded 99.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BetaCoin Profile

BetaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . BetaCoin’s official website is betacoin.info

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

